ABC Board preparing to enforce new alcohol delivery legislation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning October 1st, anyone in the state of Alabama, 21 or older can purchase alcohol to be delivered right to their doorstep. But for the ABC Board the work starts now.

“The board is looking at how to enforce that and how to draft the rules,” Daniel Dye ABC Board Public Information Specialist. “Really the boots are just getting on the ground but we are certainly excited. We believe this is a great convenience.”

Dye says businesses will have to complete an application and pay about $350 in fees.

“To come through the Alabama ABC board and apply for a license,” says Dye. “Then once that license is granted, then they can do business. In this case in the capacity of delivery alcohol to homes.”

Dye says he believes there will be a positive response from businesses throughout the state.

“I think we will see a lot of private package stores,” says Dye “Certainly grocery stores that already have a mechanism for grocery delivery welcome this service to customers of legal drinking age.”

According to ABC Board, these daily maximum quantities:

Beer (with the exception of draft beer) may not exceed the equivalent of 120, 12-ounce containers of beer per customer.

Draft beer may be sold in accordance with ABC Board rules and may not exceed 288 ounces per customer.

Wine may be sold in any size container, provided the total amount delivered does not exceed 9,000 milliliters per customer.

Spirits may be sold in any size bottle, provided the total amount delivered does not exceed 9,000 milliliters per customer.

Restaurants, however, may not exceed 375 milliliters per customer. All alcohol deliveries from restaurants must also be accompanied by a meal.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/15/abc-board-preparing-enforce-new-alcohol-delivery-legislation/

