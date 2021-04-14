Wiregrass United Way, Home Oil kicks off charity golf tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are less than a month away from an annual golf tournament aimed at helping those in need.

At least fifty teams are set to compete in the 32nd Annual Home Oil Charity Golf Classic, which as benefited the Wiregrass United Way for the past 18 years.

The golf tournament is set for Friday, May 7th.

The tournament draws more than 200 golfers to Highland Oaks Golf Course and raises about $35,000 every year.

Proceeds are distributed among the 37 partner agencies the Wiregrass United Way serves.

“After the year we’re coming off of with the pandemic, there’s no better time than now to be able to give back to your community and help those in need,” said Dustin Shirley, Vice President of Operations for Home Oil.

“Non-profit organizations in the Wiregrass region are called upon every day of the year to help people. And our goal, and our mission, and our job is to raise as much money as we can, so they can spend the bulk of their time helping people. They have incredible programs and services,” said Walter Hill, CEO of Wiregrass United Way.

There are a few open slots for teams and sponsorships left. If you’re interested, you can call the Wiregrass United Way at 792-9661.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.