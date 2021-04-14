Wet Start To Thursday

SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and a few thunderstorms is on the way to the Wiregrass for the morning hours Thursday. We’ll catch a break Friday, with another batch of showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler over the coming days with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 60°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers and a few thunderstorms, then some sun late. High near 74°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 71° 10%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 76° 50% early

SUN: A few early showers, then partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 30% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 77° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

