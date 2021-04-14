Advertisement

Wet Start To Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Remember, wipers on, lights on. It's the law in Virginia. Rain is in the forecast.
Remember, wipers on, lights on. It's the law in Virginia. Rain is in the forecast.
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and a few thunderstorms is on the way to the Wiregrass for the morning hours Thursday. We’ll catch a break Friday, with another batch of showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler over the coming days with highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower possible. Low near 60°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers and a few thunderstorms, then some sun late. High near 74°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 71° 10%

SAT: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 76° 50% early

SUN: A few early showers, then partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 30% early

MON: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 53° High: 77° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

