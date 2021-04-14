U.S Coast Guard Southeast shows what happens without an engine cut-off switch

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Since April 1, all vessels 26 feet long and under are required to have an engine cut-off switch. The United States Coast Guard wants to remind you of this with a video taking off the shores of Miami-Dade County.

The operator sustained minor injuries and declined medical assistance. Officials say it’s a good reminder that those laws are now in effect.

“As of April 1, vessels 26-feet and under are required to have an engine cut-off switch, and operators are required to wear the lanyard to stop accidents such as this one,” said Petty Officer First Class Andrew Sanchez, command duty officer, Sector Miami. “The operator is fortunate the situation was not worse.”

Original Story: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/04/13/us-coast-guard-southeast-shows-what-happens-without-an-engine-cut-off-switch/

