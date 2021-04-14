Students’ sweet potato bill heading to Governor Ivey’s desk for signature, according to lawmakers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A group of homeschool students are making an impact not only here in the Tennessee Valley, but all across the state.

These students are responsible for Senate Bill 171, a bill that would officially designate the sweet potato as the state vegetable and it’s about to become law if all goes to plan.

The bill went before lawmakers on Tuesday night in the House at about 9 p.m. and after about 35 minutes of discussion State Representative Randall Shedd told our crew the bill will now head to Governor Ivey’s desk for a signature.

The idea for this bill all started when a group of homeschool students learned Alabama did not have a state vegetable. So they proposed one. Those students wrote their state representatives and it turns out those lawmakers were listening. The group’s teacher Kristin Smith said to her surprise lawmakers wrote back and a bill was created during the 2020 legislative session.

“The education these kids are getting, the knowledge and the wisdom is amazing,” Smith said. “They know how to write a formal letter to their representatives and they are not afraid to do so.”

COVID put those plans on hold though, Smith said that bill died. This legislative session the sweet potato bill came back as SB 171.

For student Kiley Ray this process taught her that her voice matters.

“If we ever have something that comes up and we need to take a stand up to this that we have people out there that will listen to us. No matter what age with our various ages they will listen if we put the word out there. That we can do something with this if a problem arises,” Ray said.

During Tuesday night’s lawmakers made sure to wave at the students who were watching the live stream. Many lawmakers said it was nice to see students take an interest in their community.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/04/14/students-sweet-potato-bill-heading-governor-iveys-desk-signature-according-lawmakers/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.