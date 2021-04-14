Advertisement

Stone Mountain Park denies permit for Confederate event

Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park...
Stone Mountain, finished in 1972, has drawn millions of visitors to the Georgia state park outside Atlanta. (AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the gathering was slated for Saturday, but a March 31 letter from memorial association CEO Bill Stephens denied the necessary permit.

Stephens listed three reasons for the denial including safety concerns, specifically the pandemic and racial tensions.

The park is best known for the carving of Confederate leaders on the face of the granite mountain.

