Advertisement

Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of...
Portraits of Prince Philip are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99, in Windsor, England, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.(Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, as preparations stepped up on Wednesday for his ceremonial funeral on the weekend.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

Princess Eugenie, Philip’s granddaughter, paid tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” and promised to look after “Granny.”

The queen attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, who has retired as the royal household’s most senior official. He oversaw arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, until handing over to his successor days before the duke’s death.

The queen and Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, made a public appearance on Wednesday, visiting young sailors at the Royal Yacht Squadron sailing club on the Isle of Wight off England’s south coast. Prince Philip was a Royal Navy veteran and keen sailor.

His funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Although it is a scaled-down service because of the pandemic, hundreds of servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Military personnel rehearsed for the event Wednesday at Army Training Centre Pirbright, near London. One of four Royal Marines buglers who will play “The Last Post” at the service said it was an “honor and privilege” to perform the role.

“It’s incredibly important. We feel nervous,” said Sgt. Bugler Jamie Ritchie. “We feel the pressure, but we’re channeling that and we’re using that and we’re going to deliver an outstanding performance.”

Since Philip’s death his four children have all paid tribute to him, as have grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Another grandchild, Eugenie, shared memories on Instagram of “learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read” with her “dearest Grandpa.”

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” wrote Eugenie, who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren, she wrote. “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Ivey signs Alabama alcohol delivery bill into law
Ivey signs Alabama alcohol delivery bill into law
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Attorney: Threats made in vet cat abuse case
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog

Latest News

Deputies reunite with little boy they helped save from drowning
Deputies reunite with little boy they helped save from drowning almost one year later
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian President Hassan...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
Could birth control be why 6 women suffered J&J blood clot that halted vaccine?
Could birth control be why 6 women suffered J&J blood clot that halted vaccine?
Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the...
Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82