Here’s the risk of blood clots from J&J vaccine compared to COVID-19 risk

News that the J & J vaccine would be paused while they investigate the reason for six reported blood clot issues caused concern, so we asked an expert to put the risk into context.

We know that this particular vaccine, the one and done shot, was only given as emergency use authorization in late February.

In just a couple months time, just under 7 million people have gotten that J&J shot, and today we learned six women developed a blood clot that led to the current pause.

To put that in perspective, that’s .00008% of everyone vaccinated. Looking at COVID-19 itself, 561,000 people have died with COVID-19 according to the CDC, which is 1.8% of the 31 million people we know contracted it. Statistically, you are twice as likely to get struck by lightning than you are to get a blood clot from the J&J vaccine.

“You have a better chance of dying in the car on the way to get vaccinated than you to have this event, a much better chance,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert at UAB.

If you are hospitalized with the virus, you have a 10% chance of dying, but the J&J shot’s current data shows it protects the person against 100% of virus related deaths.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/14/heres-risk-blood-clots-jj-vaccine-compared-covid-risk/

