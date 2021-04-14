Advertisement

Henry County Annex building to receive improvements through ADECA community grant

Henry County ADECA grant
Henry County ADECA grant(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Henry County Courthouse Annex building is known for housing the county emergency management agency, agriculturally-based extension offices, and other important divisions.

The building will soon be home to the Henry County Dispatch Center, but renovations need to be complete before that move is made.

Those renovations will be made possible through a $300,000 ADECA Community Development Block grant.

Henry County is in the process of receiving those funds, which will help replace bathrooms, HVAC system, and improve office space. But that’s not all the grant money will do.

The grant will also be used to replace the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club gym floor, provide first responder equipment to the Abbeville Police Department, and purchase new computers for the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s Childhood Learning Center.

“I think it’s money well spent. I’m very pleased with the way we’re spending the ADECA grant. We’re very thankful that ADECA saw fit to do this and that Southeast Alabama Regional Planning has been a part of getting it done,” said Chairman David Money of the Henry County Commission.

Chairman Money says the renovation will provide a safer environment for employees and enhance security for the entire annex building.

