First year of ACAP testing has parents concerned after pandemic year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Standardized testing is happening all around the state, and parents who chose online learning as a COVID safety precaution believe their children are at a disadvantage to those in the classroom.

Starting next week, students in grades 2-8 will be taking the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment for the first time.

The ACAP was supposed to be introduced last year, but we all know the pandemic changed those plans for a brand new test and online students heading back to the classroom.

Many parents are concerned their child won’t perform well.

A mom who asked to remain anonymous says her child has been learning online all year and that her child is very anxious about going in to take the test.

“They do not have the same tools as any others are getting. That alone can affect their testing scores,” says the Madison County mother.

She says some in-person students have been taking practice tests but her son has not been able to.

After reaching out, she found it’s up to each individual teacher to when students will start to practice.

“It makes me wonder if I wouldn’t have asked the question when are they going to start practicing, would that have ever happened?

She’s worried about the ACAP because her son has been diagnosed with ADHD and is already anxious about the test.

Meanwhile, State Representative Terri Collins says exposing the gaps in learning through this test will actually be a good thing.

“It is something that I think gives us a chance to see where our learning gaps are so we can use the funding to address those appropriately,” says Collins.

She says there will be no punitive damage for poor test scores. This is due to a resolution Collins proposed earlier this year

“There is no detrimental effect for any student, teacher, school, or system,” says Collins.

When it comes to online students and anxious parents, she says schools are making sure all test-taking environments will be an optimal atmosphere.

“They are going to limit the number in those classes and are going to make provisions that give an optimum place for every student to be tested.

It is important to remember that these test scores will not impact a student’s grades. It is strictly to address which school districts may need help catching up after a pandemic year.

