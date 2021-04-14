Downtown Enterprise celebrating Spring with festival Saturday

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Spring has arrived! Kick off the spring season in Downtown Enterprise on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Spring Festival! This event has something for all ages, to include 70-plus market vendors, music, 10-plus food vendors, plant sales, children’s activities, beer and wine sales, and so much more! The general public is encouraged to practice good health and safety measures while enjoying this beautiful day in Downtown Enterprise. Downtown merchants will be open and ready to help you shop ‘till you drop!

The Spring Festival will feature a variety of free arts & crafts children’s activities and an obstacle course. There will also be children’s activities that will have a small cost to include, troll hair, petting zoo and pony rides. More information about the children’s activities can be found on our website or the Downtown Enterprise Facebook page.

For the first time ever, the Spring Festival will feature a Zaxby’s Sweet Tea Drinking Contest, sponsored by the local Zaxby’s restaurant in Enterprise. Five contestants will compete to see who can drink the most Zaxby’s sweet tea in a three-minute time frame. The contest will begin at 12:30 p.m.on stage near the Boll Weevil Monument.

This Spring Festival is a pet-friendly event. Main Street Enterprise has partnered with Petsense and SOS Animal Shelter to provide a “pet hydration station” for this festival. The station will provide a place for pets to hydrate and find a tasty treat during the event. This pet hydration station is sponsored by Animal Health Center and M&W Forestry Consultants.

Main Street Enterprise would like to thank all of the generous sponsors for helping put on this event. Here are the 2021 Spring Festival Sponsors: Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, Lewis-Smith Supply, Gilly’s Heating & Air, Zaxby’s, Century 21 Regency Realty, SouthEast Health, Mitchell Furniture, Pawn Express Enterprise, Bavarian Motor Works of Enterprise, Coffee County Arts Alliance, Superior Concrete Solutions, Corks & Cattle and the office of Dr. Michael McQueen & Southeastern ENT.

For more information, please contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.