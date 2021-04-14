Advertisement

Dothan Diamond Classic Day One Recap

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2021 Dothan Diamond Classic got underway Tuesday night at James Oates Park and the Westgate Softball Complex. Here are the scores from the first day of action:

Brantley - 8 Headland - 1

Wicksburg- 8 Pike Road - 0

Carroll - 14 Cottonwood - 13

G.W. Long - 9 Geneva County - 0

Rehobeth - 4 Ariton - 0

Slocomb - 5 Dale County - 3

Ashford - 4 Enterprise - 3

Geneva - 15 Houston County - 1

Dothan - 11 Ariton - 0

Rehobeth - 4 Dale County - 3

Ashford - 1 Providence - 0

Geneva - 4 Enterprise - 3

G.W Long - 5 Houston Academy - 4

Brantley - 7 Pike Road - 6

Cottonwood - 15 Geneva County - 4

Northside Methodist - 9 Headland - 9 (tie)

Dothan - 7 Slocomb - 0

Providence - 13 Houston County - 0

