Dothan Diamond Classic Day One Recap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2021 Dothan Diamond Classic got underway Tuesday night at James Oates Park and the Westgate Softball Complex. Here are the scores from the first day of action:
Brantley - 8 Headland - 1
Wicksburg- 8 Pike Road - 0
Carroll - 14 Cottonwood - 13
G.W. Long - 9 Geneva County - 0
Rehobeth - 4 Ariton - 0
Slocomb - 5 Dale County - 3
Ashford - 4 Enterprise - 3
Geneva - 15 Houston County - 1
Dothan - 11 Ariton - 0
Rehobeth - 4 Dale County - 3
Ashford - 1 Providence - 0
Geneva - 4 Enterprise - 3
G.W Long - 5 Houston Academy - 4
Brantley - 7 Pike Road - 6
Cottonwood - 15 Geneva County - 4
Northside Methodist - 9 Headland - 9 (tie)
Dothan - 7 Slocomb - 0
Providence - 13 Houston County - 0
