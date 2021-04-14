Deputies reunite with little boy they helped save from drowning almost one year later

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Last summer, a little boy nearly drowned in a swimming pool in Morgan County. Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office helped save the child’s life, and today they got to reunite with their young friend.

On July 22, 2020 the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible drowning in the Cole Springs community.

When they arrived to the scene, deputies discovered a child who was unresponsive and say he was blue and purple in color, lying near a swimming pool. Family members were administering CPR when deputies arrived, trying to save his life. Deputies quickly took over, performing chest compressions and giving mouth to mouth.

Several minutes later, Corporal Turk Jones and Deputy Frank Anderson arrived on the scene and took over CPR while Lieutenant Chris Dutton and Deputy Jonathan Wynne secured a landing zone for a Med Flight helicopter.

The child was transported in the back of a patrol unit to the landing zone while CPR continued.

By the time the helicopter landed for transport, deputies say the child was breathing on his own, had a pulse and was crying. He was taken to a hospital where he later fully recovered.

On April 13, Sheriff Ron Puckett commended each of the deputies involved with the happy, healthy young boy in attendance.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/04/13/deputies-reunite-with-little-boy-they-helped-save-drowning-almost-one-year-later/

