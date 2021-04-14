Could birth control be why 6 women suffered J&J blood clot that halted vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The six people afflicted with blood clots attributed to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were all women, leading many to ask if there could be a reason it was gender specific or pertaining to birth control.

That number is so small, just 6 women affected, doctors tell me it’s too soon to know for sure and the CDC is investigating.

One of the reasons that the pause was put in place was to warn physicians that the blood clot the six women suffered was extremely rare and occurs the brain. That’s important because the blood clots associated with birth control typically occur in the legs and lungs. The clotting risk associated with the J&J vaccine is literally 1 in 1 million right now, and the FDA has noted that with birth control it can be as many as 1 in 1,000 women have a clotting issue.

An expert at UAB says research will look for any connection that could exist.

“I think more needs to be known if women on birth control should not get one or another vaccine, but I want to stress the MRNA vaccines, there’s no signal, so women on birth control, it’s absolutely safe for them to get that vaccine, the MRNA vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert at UAB Tuesday.

Those MRNA vaccines are of course the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna options.

