Beautification projects being completed in downtown Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been to downtown Headland this week, you’ve probably noticed some new projects in the works.

Headland artist Charles Sims and volunteers are painting a new mural on the side of HNB First Bank. The mural is funded through an Alabama State Council on the Arts grant and HNB sponsorship.

The project will feature trademarks of the city, including a Headland Ram, a peanut and cotton combine, and faces of the founders of the bank.

There is also a brand new Go-Bo projector, which lights up images, advertisements, and logos on a downtown wall at night.

Community leaders say the projects are a new way to attract people to downtown..

“The community loves gathering. We have the most beautiful square. It has 100-year-old oak trees in it. And people walk all the time, it brings people down. Its something that just shows community pride and support. So we’re really excited about it,” said Stormy Hicks, Main Street Headland director.

The mural is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather-permitting.

Organizers are also preparing for the first Under the Oaks free concert event. On the third Friday of each month from April through October, the downtown event will feature live bands, food trucks, and other entertainment. The events runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. All are invited to bring a chair, your family, and enjoy the event.

