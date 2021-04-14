Auburn A-Day game will be at 40% capacity Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers will hit the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday, April 17 for the annual A-Day game.

The crowd will be limited to about 40% seating this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know for game day.

Capacity will be reduced to approximately 40% in available seating sections.

Due to maintenance projects, sections 14-21 in the south end zone, and sections 99-114 in the east upper deck will be unavailable for A-Day.

Tickets

Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchased online

Reserved seating will be assigned in physically distanced pods of two and four.

All tickets will be delivered digitally. For more information on digital tickets, click here

Parking and tailgating

Athletic Complex Lot, Stadium Deck, Arena Lot, E. Coliseum and Plainsman Park will be reserved parking. All other lots are free and open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tailgating will not be permitted on campus for A-Day, and RVs will not be allowed on campus.

