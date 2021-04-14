Advertisement

Auburn A-Day game will be at 40% capacity Saturday

Auburn A-Day game will be at 40% capacity Saturday
Auburn A-Day game will be at 40% capacity Saturday(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers will hit the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday, April 17 for the annual A-Day game.

The crowd will be limited to about 40% seating this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know for game day.

  • Capacity will be reduced to approximately 40% in available seating sections.
  • Due to maintenance projects, sections 14-21 in the south end zone, and sections 99-114 in the east upper deck will be unavailable for A-Day.

Tickets

  • Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchased online.
  • Reserved seating will be assigned in physically distanced pods of two and four.
  • All tickets will be delivered digitally. For more information on digital tickets, click here.

Parking and tailgating

  • Athletic Complex Lot, Stadium Deck, Arena Lot, E. Coliseum and Plainsman Park will be reserved parking. All other lots are free and open on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Tailgating will not be permitted on campus for A-Day, and RVs will not be allowed on campus.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog
Ivey signs Alabama alcohol delivery bill into law
Ivey signs Alabama alcohol delivery bill into law

Latest News

Greenville High School student Krupta Patel receives an additional $1,000 scholarship for...
PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and Southeast AlabamaWorks provide $1,000+ in scholarships
PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and Southeast AlabamaWorks provide $1,000+ in scholarships
PowerSouth Energy Cooperative and Southeast AlabamaWorks provide $1,000+ in scholarships - WTVY
While many items were up for discussion, dog issues took up most of the Geneva City Council’s...
People share dog issue complaints, Geneva City Council listens
Casino possible in Houston County
The Crossing at Big Creek could get Las Vegas style games if a constitution amendment is passed...
Casino bill back