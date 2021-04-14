Another warm day, showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Slight rain chances make a return this afternoon, temperatures stay warm in the lower 80s for one more day this week. Tomorrow a weak cold front moves through giving us a better chance at some showers and drops temperatures back into the 70s for afternoon highs. Rain chances continue through the weekend with afternoon highs holding steady in the middle 70s. Dry conditions to start off the next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy chance of rain. High near 84°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds Light SW

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy chance of rain. High near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 60%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy showers late. Low: 53° High: 71° 50%

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 74° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy showers early. Low: 55° High: 75° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 73°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 77°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77°

THUR: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.