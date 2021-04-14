Advertisement

Alabama Senate passes lottery, gaming legislation

Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive
Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive(WSFA)
By Bethany Davis WSFA
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday night, Alabama state senators passed a constitutional amendment, along with three companion bills, to allow a lottery to be created in the state and allow for casino-style gambling.

The constitutional amendments include a comprehensive plan that incudes a simple lottery - one that only allows people to buy tickets in person or online, and creates a broader system that would also allow for casino-style gambling.

Senators passed the constitutional amendment 23-9. It now goes to the state House of Representatives. The final version that comes out of the House will have to be approved by Alabama voters.

“Every time I go back to my district, the message is clear: people want to have the right to vote on a state lottery and gaming,” said Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville. “I appreciate the input from my colleagues in the Senate and the willingness of members of the House of Representatives and the governor’s office to participate in a discussion about this transformational issue for our state. I am hopeful about the potential of getting this constitutional amendment in front of Alabamians so that they have a chance to make the final call on this critical decision for the future of our state.”

This legislation, SB319, if approved by Alabama voters, will produce up to $710 million of revenue annually for the state of Alabama, according to a report by the Governor’s Study Group on Gambling, and the legislation will also control and cap gaming already existing in the state.

The plan sets up gaming operations in six locations: Jefferson County, Mobile County, Macon County, Greene County, Houston County, and Jackson or DeKalb counties. It also sets up a gaming commission and addresses the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The Senate also adopted three companion bills dealing with gaming.

The first, SB309, outlines duties of the Alabama Lottery Corporation, establishes a lottery trust fund and use of proceeds for college scholarships, what to do with unclaimed lottery winnings, and allows retailers to sell lottery tickets.

SB310 will set up a gaming commission if the constitutional amendment is approved by the voters, states $750 million for broadband implementation, and has components for mental health and rural hospitals to receive portion of proceeds.

The third bill, SB311, prohibits certain campaign contributions and addresses criminal activity.

“This has been a long time coming. The people of Alabama deserve the right to be able to vote on gaming, and they have wanted this chance for the past 20 years. This vote will allow our residents to finally reap the benefits of gaming, by allowing those who play games in Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, or Tennessee to now play those same games at home,” Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro. “This vote has the potential to be a major game-changer for our education and healthcare systems. I’m proud to be a part of this legislative body and this is a great day for the state of Alabama.”

The Senate already passed another lottery bill that defines how the lottery would work, how its structure would be overseen and where the money would go. It’s up to the House now to approve that bill as well.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/14/alabama-senate-debates-bill-allow-state-lottery/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Ivey signs Alabama alcohol delivery bill into law
Ivey signs Alabama alcohol delivery bill into law
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Attorney: Threats made in vet cat abuse case
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog

Latest News

Could birth control be why 6 women suffered J&J blood clot that halted vaccine?
Could birth control be why 6 women suffered J&J blood clot that halted vaccine?
Officials say the cruise line hasn’t made a decision on when it’ll be sending ships out, but...
Bill would force CDC to cancel cruise industry’s no-sail order
Students responsible for Senate Bill 171, a bill that would officially designate the sweet...
Students’ sweet potato bill heading to Governor Ivey’s desk for signature, according to lawmakers
Suspect in deadly Bramblett crash gets youthful offender status
Youthful offender status granted to teen in crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett