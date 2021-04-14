Alabama AG warns of ethics violations over relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly four billion dollars in federal stimulus funds is coming to the state from the American Rescue plan. Almost half of that will go to city and county governments and school boards.

Alabama counties are expected to receive close to $960 million. On Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office held a news conference, cautioning leaders on how that money can be used.

“Please understand that I’m not here to threaten anyone, I’m really here to plead with those government officials to please be careful,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

That money could make a significant impact but Marshall said the rules on how to use the money have not changed. Marshall says it is illegal for government officials to misused taxpayers’ money doing one of the following.

Taking actions or casting votes that present a conflict of interest.

Directing money for personal financial gain.

Soliciting or accepting items of value from a lobbyist seeking to influence your spending decisions.

“This money will come directly to the county governments and with it does present challenges and responsibilities,” Executive Director of Association of County Commissions of Alabama Sonny Brasfield said.

“Certainly when there going to be deciding at the end of the day what they’re going to be spending this money on certainly it will be required to the open meetings act,” General Counsel of Alabama League of Municipalities Lori Lein said.

Marshall cautioned that people who violate the laws on how the money can be used could pay a serious price.

“Penalties of violations of Alabama laws could range from two to 20 years in prison,” Marshall added.

You can refresh yourself on state ethics laws at ethics.alabama.gov.

