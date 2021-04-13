Advertisement

Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog

Carrie Pritt worked at Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital in 2020 when she used a camera to record her boss, Dr. Tim Logan, becoming physical with a cat he treated.
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Though her secret recording led to the arrest of an Ozark veterinarian, a woman apparently trusted that vet enough that she later allowed him to treat her dog. However, her attorney said her dog did not receive treatment, though she went to the clinic.

Carrie Pritt worked at Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital in 2020 when she used a camera to record her boss, Dr. Tim Logan, becoming physical with a cat he treated.

Then, last week, Pritt posted those videos to Facebook, setting off a firestorm that led to the arrest of Dr. Logan on two animal cruelty charges.

On her Facebook page, a post claims she hatched her plan to record Logan after discussing concerns about Doctor Logan with friends for several months.

“It took time and long days and night to finally work up the courage to bring this man out,” she posted.

However, Pritt’s motives could be questionable. On March 16, months after making the recordings and after quitting her vet tech job, she took her own dog to Dr. Logan for treatment, News 4 has confirmed from multiple sources.

“This does not surprise me after reading what she posted on Facebook. The question is if he did all that she claims he did then why trust Dr. Logan with her precious pet?” Logan’s attorney, David Harrison, asked.

Late Tuesday, Pritt retained Ozark attorney Will Matthews who released the following statement to News 4:

“(She) is cooperating with police. She is not going to speak to the press. My firm is not allowed to release the video.”

He said that she went there for a paperwork issue and not treatment took place. “She wasn’t there 10 minutes,” Matthews said.

Matthews also represents Richard and Christina Miller, who own Mimi, the cat seen in the video recorded by Pritt. They are suing Dr. Logan.

The Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is investigating Logan, who could lose his license.

(This story updated to reflect Mr. Matthews comments that no treatment took place).

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
Geneva
Geneva County Community Church Food Pantry - WTVY
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims in southeast Alabama
Gov. Ivey awards grant money to help Southeast Alabama abuse victims
Holmes County body identified
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County - WTVY
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year. On Tuesday, volunteers...
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year