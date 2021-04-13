Woman whose video got vet arrested trusted him with her dog

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Though her secret recording led to the arrest of an Ozark veterinarian, a woman apparently trusted that vet enough that she later allowed him to treat her dog. However, her attorney said her dog did not receive treatment, though she went to the clinic.

Carrie Pritt worked at Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital in 2020 when she used a camera to record her boss, Dr. Tim Logan, becoming physical with a cat he treated.

Then, last week, Pritt posted those videos to Facebook, setting off a firestorm that led to the arrest of Dr. Logan on two animal cruelty charges.

On her Facebook page, a post claims she hatched her plan to record Logan after discussing concerns about Doctor Logan with friends for several months.

“It took time and long days and night to finally work up the courage to bring this man out,” she posted.

However, Pritt’s motives could be questionable. On March 16, months after making the recordings and after quitting her vet tech job, she took her own dog to Dr. Logan for treatment, News 4 has confirmed from multiple sources.

“This does not surprise me after reading what she posted on Facebook. The question is if he did all that she claims he did then why trust Dr. Logan with her precious pet?” Logan’s attorney, David Harrison, asked.

Late Tuesday, Pritt retained Ozark attorney Will Matthews who released the following statement to News 4:

“(She) is cooperating with police. She is not going to speak to the press. My firm is not allowed to release the video.”

He said that she went there for a paperwork issue and not treatment took place. “She wasn’t there 10 minutes,” Matthews said.

Matthews also represents Richard and Christina Miller, who own Mimi, the cat seen in the video recorded by Pritt. They are suing Dr. Logan.

The Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is investigating Logan, who could lose his license.

(This story updated to reflect Mr. Matthews comments that no treatment took place).

