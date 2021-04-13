Advertisement

The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention of Dothan raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Abby Nelson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Less than 19 cases per 1,000 children is where the state of Alabama sits when it comes to reported cases of child abuse. The month of April is meant to bring awareness to prevention for these situations.

“I think a lot of people tend to like to choose to live in a bubble or maybe they just don’t see it because it is usually what happens behind closed door but it’s really important for people to be aware that it does happen in our community,” said Pamela Miles – Executive Director for The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention.

But it’s bringing needed attention that could save a child.

“If we witness something that is a red flag or that warrants for report you could trigger for earlier intervention and possibly save a child by speaking up and saying something,” said Miles.

That is where The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention comes in, offering the needed resources for kids and guardians.

“We weave the five protective factors that are proven to prevent child abuse into every program that we have just making sure that all of the people that we work with parents, survivors of abuse, child victims all have the social connections that they all the resiliency skills that they need in place so that they can bounce back from really hard things and reduce the stress in the home,” said Miles.

Miles says it is best to not label a child but to listen and ask open ended questions.

To help prevent child abuse, The Exchange center will be holding their Superhero 5k and walk on April 15th from 8am until 11am at the Westgate BMX Track. Click here for the link to register.

