SCAM ALERT: Water World Dothan says fake social media account targeting customers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World is warning the public of a potential scam on social media that involves a fake Facebook account.

Water World said in a Facebook status posted on Tuesday that a fake account listed as “Watèr World Dothan” with a grave accent mark over the e, is friend requesting the business page’s current followers, announcing contest winners, and asking for credit card information for people to win prizes.

Please be aware of a fake Water World account that is friend requesting our followers, announcing contest winners, and... Posted by Water World Dothan on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

In addition, the account in question is not set up as a business page.

Water World asks that if you encounter the page to report it using Facebook’s support settings and says that they will never ask for your credit card number like that.

For more information on Water World’s 2021 official schedule, season passes, or other details, you can visit the sites below directly:

https://www.waterworlddothan.com/schedule/

https://www.waterworlddothan.com/tickets-passes/

###

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.