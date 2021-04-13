Advertisement

Rehobeth’s Maci Cross receives Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship

Cross will attend Alderson Broaddus University in the fall.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship went to Rehobeth’s Maci Cross.

This scholarship named after Westgate Complex Supervisor, Rhonda Kirk, is given out annually to a senior softball player in the Wiregrass.

One that is also heavily involved in the community.

Cross was surprised at practice today with the $2,500 check that will help her pay for college.

“It will be pretty helpful me going 12 hours away,” Cross said. “I mean that’s a big jump going from home. It will help cover my books you know. The extra expenses, anything, me coming home and it will help me get the education at the private school I did decide to go to.”

That school is Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, where cross will continue her softball career.

