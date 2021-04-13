Rehobeth’s Maci Cross receives Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship went to Rehobeth’s Maci Cross.

This scholarship named after Westgate Complex Supervisor, Rhonda Kirk, is given out annually to a senior softball player in the Wiregrass.

One that is also heavily involved in the community.

Cross was surprised at practice today with the $2,500 check that will help her pay for college.

“It will be pretty helpful me going 12 hours away,” Cross said. “I mean that’s a big jump going from home. It will help cover my books you know. The extra expenses, anything, me coming home and it will help me get the education at the private school I did decide to go to.”

That school is Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, where cross will continue her softball career.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.