Rain Chances Return To The Forecast

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will be increasing for the coming days with a few passing disturbances to bring us rain chances. Scattered PM showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, with another rain chance to follow for Thursday morning. We’re tracking the potential for another rain-maker early Saturday and one early Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few PM showers. High near 82°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers, then partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 74° 60%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 71° 10%

SAT: An early shower, then partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 74° 50% early

SUN: A few early showers, then partly sunny. Low: 5° High: 75° 40% early

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

