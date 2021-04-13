Advertisement

‘Neurotic, man hating’ dog wins hearts after brutally honest adoption call

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Would-be adopters are smitten with a dog whose bio is so bad it makes him out to be the unadoptable Chihuahua from hell.

Tyfanee Fortuna is passionate about rescuing pets until a perfect home can be found. She is fostering a 2-year-old Chihuahua named Prancer, who is available for adoption through the New Jersey-based Second Chance Pet Adoption League. The rescue organization specializes in hard-to-place animals.

In a Facebook post regarding Prancer’s adoption, Fortuna wrote she tried to “make him sound... palatable. The problem is, he’s just not.”

Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children...
Prancer, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, is described as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”(Source: Tyfanee Fortuna via CNN)

She went on to describe him as “neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating,” “a 13lb rage machine” and “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body.”

But instead of scaring people off, the hilarious description has resulted in Prancer getting hundreds of inquiries.

Fortuna says the dog does have his good points. He’s extremely loyal, quiet and nondestructive and understands basic commands.

However, all potential adopters must be women, as Prancer bonds with them exclusively.

“If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him,” wrote Fortuna in her post.

The rescue organization says all serious applicants must live in New Jersey or within a few hours’ drive. Prancer also can’t be placed in a home with other pets, “as he has demonstrated he cannot live peacefully with them.”

“Please help, he is ruining all of our lives,” wrote the organization on Facebook.

Adoption applications can be found through their website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Protesters, including Tristan Love who shed a tear, confronted police over the shooting death...
GRAPHIC: Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun in fatal Minn. encounter
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, got emotional during his testimony as the prosecution...
Chauvin trial continues among civil unrest
The accumulating water has been stored in tanks at the Fukushima Daiichi plant since 2011, when...
Japan to start releasing Fukushima water into sea in 2 years
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop...
GRAPHIC: Calls for justice follow Wright's death in Minn. less than a year after Floyd's death
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Congress to honor 2nd Capitol Police officer slain this year