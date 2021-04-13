Lawsuit filed against vet charged with abusing couple’s cat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The owners of a cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian have filed a lawsuit against that vet.

Richard and Christina Miller claim they boarded their 21-year-old pet, Mimi, at Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital last November when they believe the abuse happened.

The lawsuit filed Monday claims Doctor Richard Timothy Logan was to perform routine tests and administer shots to the cat.

“(Logan) brutally abused and injured the feline in two separate attacks. However, (he) sought to conceal the incident from (the Millers),” the lawsuit claims.

Videos posted Facebook on or about April 5 by a former clinic employee shows the incidents, though it is not clear if other circumstances contributed.

The Miller’s attorney claims the recording that has gone viral accurately depicts what occurred.

Attorney in cat cruelty case claims he has been threatened.

“(Dr. Logan) is dangling the cat like a hangman’s noose in one video. In the other video, he punches the cat as hard as he can punch right in the cat’s mouth,” Will Matthews told News 4.

Besides the civil lawsuit, Logan also faces two misdemeanor counts of Cruelty to Animals.

“We have the best defense there is—not guilty,” his attorney, David Harrison, said Monday.

He criticized those rushing to judgement.

“1.5 million Americans have died on foreign soil for us to have the right to be innocent until proven guilty,” Harrison told News 4.

The Millers are seeking unspecified damages.

Neither the criminal case nor civil case has trial dates set.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.