Advertisement

Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County

By Kinsley Centers and Stephen Crews
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons confirmed to News4′ that the body discovered in Holmes County Friday is that of a Geneva man missing for eight months.

Brett Joshua Grantham was last seen on foot on Franklin Avenue on August 22. (See Related Story) That’s about a mile from where he was living.

35-year-old Brett Joshua Grantham's body was buried on land off Peak Road in Holmes County.
35-year-old Brett Joshua Grantham's body was buried on land off Peak Road in Holmes County.(Geneva Police Department)

Clemmons along with Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and Holmes County Sheriff John Tate met with WTVY earlier today to provide an update on the case and announce the arrest of Michael Shane Paul and Rebecca Holt. Paul has been charged with murder while Holt is charged with hindering prosecution.

The case picked up last Wednesday when Clemmons said his department received credible information in the case. From there his department along with GCSO, HCSO, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation and Florida Department of Law Enforcement worked together with Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams and the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

The multi-state operation led to the body’s discovery on Friday evening off of Peak Road with the assistance of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs. Investigators believe Grantham had been shot to death in Geneva County before his body was transported across state lines to a piece of land owned by Paul.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Lawsuit filed against vet charged with abusing couple’s cat
An Ozark couple has filed a lawsuit against a veterinarian charged with abusing their cat.
Lawsuit filed in cat cruelty charges case
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Attorney: Threats made in vet cat abuse case
Photo of cat allegedly abused by Ozark veterinarian Tim Logan from April 12, 2021.
Animal cruelty threats
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball