Advertisement

Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball

The Geneva County standout receives highest honor to cap off her senior year.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin has been named Miss Basketball.

This is the state’s most coveted award for a girls basketball player voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

It was well deserved after an electrifying season from the Tennessee signee.

Striplin averaged over 25 points per game, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks and 5.6 assists to help the Bulldogs to a 20-7 record.

The senior standout is only the second player to ever be named Miss Basketball in the Wiregrass and the first from Geneva County.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Rehobeth's Maci Cross receives Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship
Rehobeth’s Maci Cross receives Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship
Joe Watkins' comeback
Joe Watkins’ comeback
Troy Football's T-Day
Troy Football’s T-Day
Defense was the storyline of Saturday’s Pepsi Spring Game at Legion Field, as the White team...
UAB football says goodbye to Legion Field as Blazers play final game