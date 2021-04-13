Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin has been named Miss Basketball.

This is the state’s most coveted award for a girls basketball player voted on by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

It was well deserved after an electrifying season from the Tennessee signee.

Striplin averaged over 25 points per game, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks and 5.6 assists to help the Bulldogs to a 20-7 record.

The senior standout is only the second player to ever be named Miss Basketball in the Wiregrass and the first from Geneva County.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.