Advertisement

Joe Watkins’ comeback

Rehobeth baseball player suffers potential season ending injury.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - On Aug. 26, 2020, Rehobeth senior, Joe Watkins, suffered an injury off the field that had the potential to be season ending.

While cleaning the Rebel’s weight room with the team, Watkins was helping carry a mirror outside.

When the heat hit the mirror it shattered sending pieces into his arm and leg.

Once at the hospital, doctors told Watkins the severity of his injury.

The glass that cut through his arm had severed six tendons, cutting two arteries and his nerve shot 10 inches up into his arm.

Despite the injury, Watkins’ was not going to give up his final season as a Rebel.

His hard work and determination throughout the offseason got him back on the field in time for the first game of the year.

Watkins has had an incredible season so far while helping his team become the Class 5A Area 3 champs.

He will finish out his final season at Rehobeth before continuing his baseball career at Lawson State in Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball
Rehobeth's Maci Cross receives Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship
Rehobeth’s Maci Cross receives Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship
Troy Football's T-Day
Troy Football’s T-Day
Defense was the storyline of Saturday’s Pepsi Spring Game at Legion Field, as the White team...
UAB football says goodbye to Legion Field as Blazers play final game