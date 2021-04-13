Joe Watkins’ comeback

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - On Aug. 26, 2020, Rehobeth senior, Joe Watkins, suffered an injury off the field that had the potential to be season ending.

While cleaning the Rebel’s weight room with the team, Watkins was helping carry a mirror outside.

When the heat hit the mirror it shattered sending pieces into his arm and leg.

Once at the hospital, doctors told Watkins the severity of his injury.

The glass that cut through his arm had severed six tendons, cutting two arteries and his nerve shot 10 inches up into his arm.

Despite the injury, Watkins’ was not going to give up his final season as a Rebel.

His hard work and determination throughout the offseason got him back on the field in time for the first game of the year.

Watkins has had an incredible season so far while helping his team become the Class 5A Area 3 champs.

He will finish out his final season at Rehobeth before continuing his baseball career at Lawson State in Birmingham.

