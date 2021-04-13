Advertisement

Ivey signs Alabama alcohol delivery bill into law

By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cheers! Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law a recently passed bill that allowed for alcohol deliveries directly to people’s homes.

SB 126, the alcohol delivery bill, got the governor’s signature Monday.

The law allows beer, wine and spirits to be shipped directly to consumers in original containers from package stores, and from restaurants and bars with a meal purchase.

Only those 21 and older will be allowed to order and receive the alcohol. The bill creates a licensing procedure and limits how much alcohol someone can have shipped to them.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, or DISCUS, says home delivery is accompanied by the same safety protocols that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law, including age verification to ensure underage persons do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated patrons.

DISCUS also said the spirits industry is dedicated to responsible alcohol service and consumption and stands ready to assist Alabama in maintaining public safety while modernizing practices with home delivery.

Alabama joins more than 30 other states in passing the legislation, according to DISCUS.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/12/ivey-signs-alabama-alcohol-delivery-bill-into-law/

