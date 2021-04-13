Advertisement

How does rain affect pollen counts?

Flowers in Riverside Park.
Flowers in Riverside Park.(WEAU)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pollen counts will be high the next few days as dry weather again settles into the Wiregrass.

Just how does our changing weather patterns affect pollen count? It may not work the way you think. Plenty of rain will typically cause plants to sprout and thrive, but it doesn’t mean you’ll get more pollen from them.

A dry spell is usually the culprit for higher particle counts. Whenever the air is dry, there’s less moisture available to weigh down those pesky grains if the wind is blowing. Allergy sufferers will really sense the pollen on drier days.

Now let’s think about rain. Steady but light rain showers are usually what is needed to keep that pollen level in check. Rain washes the pollen away, keeping it out of the air and out of your nose.

For those allergic to grass, weeds, dust and mold, rain can exacerbate the effects of pollen. When those particular counts are high, drops can hit the ground and bust open clumps of allergens into smaller pieces. Wind can quickly carry these into the air and cause your allergies to spike during those moderate to heavy rain showers.

Rain chances for the wiregrass will increase later Wednesday with smaller chances for the weekend, so any grass and weed pollen in the air have the potential to be washed away given the rain stays generally light. Pollen counts are expected to decrease slightly through Thursday and Friday (4-15-21 & 4-16-21).

Pollen counts, source (Pollen.com)
Pollen counts, source (Pollen.com)(Pollen.com)

Though it might seem commonplace, your best line of defense is taking an effective allergy medication. Of course, visiting an allergist can help pinpoint what exactly it is that’s causing your seasonal suffering.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-13
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-13
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-12
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-12
File image
4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the Wiregrass on Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, April 9, 2021