Henry County Commission explores possibility of borrowing money to fix roads

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Repairing roads is a challenge county commissions face and that’s no exception for Henry County.

According to Henry County Commission Chairman David Money, the commission is looking into the possibility of borrowing money to help fix some of the county’s badly damaged roads.

“I’m not saying we’re about to borrow our way into new roads. But there comes a point when you have to do some things that are needed just to make those roads passable. We have seven or eight roads right now that we are strongly considering cutting from pavement to dirt,” Money said.

In a unanimous vote, Henry county commissioners gave Money permission to get proposals from outside sources, like banks.

“We’ll entertain proposals from those banks and sit down and talk to them about: 1) the amount of money we can borrow, 2) the interest rate, and 3) the number of years to retire that note,” Money said.

Once county leaders have the information, they’ll make a judgement call to decide what’s next.

The county currently gets a percentage of the Rebuild Alabama gas tax funding. That money helps, but commissioners say more money is needed.

“So you take a million dollars of asphault, you may get 5-6 miles out of it. So you really need to watch those funds and make sure you’re spending it where its needed most and you get the best type of treatment that best serves that road,”

Crews are expected to begin phase two of a Rebuild Alabama project, which will pave the second half of County Road 55 within the next couple of weeks.

