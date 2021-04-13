Advertisement

Gov. Ivey awards grant money to help Southeast Alabama abuse victims

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims in southeast Alabama
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims in southeast Alabama(WSAZ)
By Hanna Rizzi
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $80,000 in grants to provide better services and resources for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and other crimes in southeast Alabama.

Dothan’s Wiregrass Angel House, The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center in Troy, and the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center were each allocated grant funds, according to a press release received from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) on Tuesday.

These three agencies alone serve 8 different Southeast Alabama counties.

The grants came from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wiregrass Angel House: Awarded $18,000.

Agency specializes in counseling, courtroom assistance, and other services for victims of robbery, and families of victims of homicide.

  • Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center: Awarded $32,000.

Coordinates with agencies to investigate, track, and prosecute offenders while counseling victims, specifically child sexual and physical abuse cases.

  • Barbour county, Bullock County, Coffee, and Pike County
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center: Awarded $30,000.

Provides free advocacy, court support, therapy and other services for child victims.

  • Dothan-based agency, provides services in Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
Geneva
Geneva County Community Church Food Pantry - WTVY
Holmes County body identified
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County - WTVY
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year. On Tuesday, volunteers...
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year