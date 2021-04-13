Gov. Ivey awards grant money to help Southeast Alabama abuse victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $80,000 in grants to provide better services and resources for victims of domestic violence, child abuse and other crimes in southeast Alabama.

Dothan’s Wiregrass Angel House, The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center in Troy, and the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center were each allocated grant funds, according to a press release received from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) on Tuesday.

These three agencies alone serve 8 different Southeast Alabama counties.

The grants came from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wiregrass Angel House: Awarded $18,000.

Agency specializes in counseling, courtroom assistance, and other services for victims of robbery, and families of victims of homicide.

Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center: Awarded $32,000.

Coordinates with agencies to investigate, track, and prosecute offenders while counseling victims, specifically child sexual and physical abuse cases.

Barbour county, Bullock County, Coffee, and Pike County

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center: Awarded $30,000.

Provides free advocacy, court support, therapy and other services for child victims.

Dothan-based agency, provides services in Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

