Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police say they were made aware of a sexual assault that took place at Dothan High School.

The alleged crimes occurred between March 8, 2021 and March 12, 2021. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Donovan Franklin as an adult with 1st Degree Rape and two counts of 1st Degree Sodomy.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released.

Additional arrests are possible.

Dothan City Schools released the following statement after learning of the allegations:

“Dothan City School officials were recently made aware of allegations of an incident that occurred on the campus of Dothan High School in March 2021. District and school officials are working with the Dothan Police Department to investigate the incident. Trained personnel quickly responded, implementing their Title IX response plan to determine what may have occurred and immediately notified the Dothan Police Department as soon as the incident was reported.

At Dothan City Schools, the safety and security of our students is always our utmost concern. We take all reports of this nature seriously and work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate and take appropriate actions.”

