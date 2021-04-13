Advertisement

Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High

Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police say they were made aware of a sexual assault that took place at Dothan High School.

The alleged crimes occurred between March 8, 2021 and March 12, 2021. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged Donovan Franklin as an adult with 1st Degree Rape and two counts of 1st Degree Sodomy.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released.

Additional arrests are possible.

Dothan City Schools released the following statement after learning of the allegations:

“Dothan City School officials were recently made aware of allegations of an incident that occurred on the campus of Dothan High School in March 2021. District and school officials are working with the Dothan Police Department to investigate the incident. Trained personnel quickly responded, implementing their Title IX response plan to determine what may have occurred and immediately notified the Dothan Police Department as soon as the incident was reported.

At Dothan City Schools, the safety and security of our students is always our utmost concern. We take all reports of this nature seriously and work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate and take appropriate actions.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
Geneva
Geneva County Community Church Food Pantry - WTVY
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims in southeast Alabama
Gov. Ivey awards grant money to help Southeast Alabama abuse victims
Holmes County body identified
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County - WTVY
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year. On Tuesday, volunteers...
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year