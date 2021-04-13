Advertisement

COVID vaccine supply may soon outpace demand

By Alan Collins, WBRC
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Alabamians are getting one of the COVID vaccinations. Supply is increasing, but state health leaders are worried that the demand for vaccine may slow down.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is pleased the numbers are going up, but he is concerned the demand may be dropping and supply will soon out stretch that demand.

The latest vaccine dashboard from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows more than 2 million doses have been given out in Alabama. Just under 800,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.

“One of the reasons we expanded eligibility last week was because demand had flattened out. We were beginning to see open appointments. We were beginning to see vaccine accumulate just a little bit,” Harris said.

Last week, the state health department expanded eligibility to include all residents 16 and older. Harris said a few vials of vaccine had been wasted, but those numbers are increasing due to lower demand.

“The last number I heard was less than a hundred doses, but that was a couple of weeks ago. I think it is higher. We don’t think there is any large scale lost at all,” Harris said.

Harris said some wasted vials are expected, especially since more vaccine like Pfizer is going out to rural area and those vials could give out 1,100 doses, making it hard to use them all.

The health officer said it’s not surprising to see in about three weeks, supply will outstrip demand. That is what they expected by the end of April.

“We certainly recognize there is some hesitancy in some Black communities. At the same time, there is a different hesitancy among rural white communities,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris said there is no one reason vaccines do well in one area over another county. Some Black Belt counties lead the state in vaccinations. Larger counties like Jefferson County continue to see a big demand, as well.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/13/covid-vaccine-supply-may-soon-outpace-demand/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
Geneva
Geneva County Community Church Food Pantry - WTVY
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims in southeast Alabama
Gov. Ivey awards grant money to help Southeast Alabama abuse victims
Holmes County body identified
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County - WTVY
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year. On Tuesday, volunteers...
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year