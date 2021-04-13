Advertisement

Casino, lottery bill up for Senate debate

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State senators on Tuesday are expected to debate lottery and casino legislation.

Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville said he expects to bring up a bill for debate that would establish a state lottery as well as allow multiple casino sites.

McClendon says he believes he has the 21 votes needed to get the measure through the Senate.

The debate comes days after lottery legislation stalled in the Senate and weeks after a casino and lottery bill failed by two votes.

