Bryant-Denny Stadium will be half capacity for Alabama’s A-Day game

By Kelvin Reynolds, WBRC
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The announcement that more people will get to watch Alabama’s spring football game in person inside Bryant-Denny Stadium came as welcome news to fans Monday.

“I think it’s a good idea. I’m excited that there will be more people in there to get back to normal,” said University of Alabama student Lexi Thompson.

Students like Thompson and Katie Bernard were unaware that the school will now allow the stadium to be at half capacity for the spring game. That’s around 50,000 fans. In contrast, last season the school allowed only 20%, or just over 20,000 people, inside the stadium.

“I think it’s a good sign. It’s saying that we’ve done a pretty good job and if we’re able to get to 50% of people, obviously then we’re doing better than during football season,” Thompson continued.

Facial coverings are still required for entry into Bryant-Denny Stadium. They’re to be worn at all times, unless fans are eating or drinking.

Still, fans call the increase in fan capacity good news.

“I think it’s pretty exciting we’re moving toward as normal as we can be. And I think it shows the progress of trying to get it under control on this campus and we are back to getting to full capacity pretty hopefully at some point,” Bernard added.

