Attorney: Threats made in vet cat abuse case

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and never thought I would get threats in a case like this.”
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The attorney who represents an Ozark veterinarian charged with Cruelty to Animals said he has received serious threats.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and never thought I would get threats in a case like this,” David Harrison said Monday. He told News 4 those threats came over the weekend in phone calls that had caller identification blocked.

“I’m going to get what is coming to me,” is one example Harrison said he has received.

He will defend Dr. Tim Logan, who he believes some have prematurely judged.

“Facebook is not a court of law,” he said. Videos posted to the social media site shows Logan appearing to abuse a cat, though contributing circumstances, if any, are not known. Those videos have gone viral and generated thousands of comments with most of them condemning Logan.

“My client has instructed me to sue those who have posted lies about him on social media,” Harrison said.

He claims Logan has practiced for nearly 40 years and with only two complaints made to a state veterinarian oversight board.

Harrison plans to get the case out of Ozark municipal court to Dale County Circuit Court, where he will demand a jury trial.

