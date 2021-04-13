Advertisement

Attorney General Steve Marshall to hold news conference to caution public officials on use of federal funding

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorney General Steve Marshall and leaders from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama and the Alabama League of Municipalities will hold a press conference to caution public officials against violating Alabama’s ethics law when making decisions about how to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan.

News4 will carry the event live. You can watch it on the player above.

Maggie DesRosiers will also have an update from Dr. Scott Harris on Alabama pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

