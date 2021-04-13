Alabama senior centers can reopen beginning April 19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - As Alabama’s Safer Apart order is now in effect and CDC guidelines continue to change, Alabama senior citizen centers can soon reopen for indoor activities!

Senior centers are allowed to reopen beginning Monday, April 19, 2021. This is a big step in the Safer Apart order as programs and services for older individuals offer programs in health (including mental health), social, nutritional, educational, and recreational.

“Our senior citizens have looked forward to the time when we could regather at these nurturing senior centers and I am so glad the day has come when the centers can reopen for indoor programs,” said Department of Senior Services Commissioner Jean Brown. Brown said that she looks forward to resuming her visits to senior centers throughout the state.

While these institutions have the okay to begin activities again, the final decision is now up to each individual municipality/senior center manager on whether or not they will begin indoor activities.

The Department of Senior Services has issued guidelines for indoor activities in accordance with Governor Kay Ivey’s State Health Order of April 7, 2021. These guidelines can be found on the ADSS website at https://alabamaageline.gov/.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact your local senior center to learn more about the individual reopening plans.

You may also contact your local Area Agency on Aging through the Alabama Age Line at 1-877-425-2243

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/04/12/alabama-senior-centers-can-reopen-beginning-april/

