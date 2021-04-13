Advertisement

Alabama House ‘divided’ over bill to ban treatments for transgender minors

By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon said lawmakers are divided over the bill that would ban certain treatments for transgender minors.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this session and now faces the Republican-controlled Alabama House.

But now Republican leadership in the House says there is some division over that bill.

“Members in some ways are a little divided on the issue,” McCutcheon said. “Some are concerned about the medical profession in some of the reports they’ve got from doctors who give treatment to some of these children. There’s concerns about the age of the children and the drugs that are being given to them, and then you’ve got parent rights issues.”

For weeks, transgender rights advocates have held protests outside of the statehouse against the bill. Advocates said the decision should stay between a doctor, the guardian and the minor.

However, bill supporters say minors are too young to make a decision that could be permanent.

“There’s several issues surrounding that bill,” McCutcheon said. “And so if it does come to the floor, I’m sure they’d be a very hearty debate on the issue because there are a lot of questions out there.”

McCutcheon said since there are less than 10 days left in the legislative session, he believes the budgets should be the focus.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/13/alabama-house-divided-over-bill-ban-treatments-transgender-minors/

