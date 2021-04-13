AG mum on Merrill investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Democratic Party is calling for an ethics investigation into Secretary of State John Merrill. In a statement, the party demands that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall determine whether Merrill has violated state ethics laws.

There has been speculation that an investigation into Merrill may have already begun, but Marshall’s office won’t confirm those rumors.

“The Attorney General’s Office does not comment on the possibility of investigations,” spokesperson Mike Lewis said in response to a question from News 4.

Merrill admitted last week that he lied about an extra marital affair before learning of audio recordings made by his mistress. When confronted with those recordings, Merrill admitted infidelity.

“”We’ve been clear, John Merrill’s personal life is just that – personal. But what is not personal is access to state resources like a state vehicle, state cell phone,” Democratic Party Executive Director Wade Perry said in a statement on Monday.

Merrill’s lover, 44-year-old Cesaire McPherson, claims Merrill used his state issued SUV and cell phone to carry out their scandalous affair.

Marshall has authority to investigate ethics violations, even in cases that have not previously been considered by the Alabama Ethics Commission.

“The Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Division has a team of highly-qualified investigators who work independently of the Ethics Commission,” Lewis said in his statement.

After admitting his affair to AL.com, Merrill announced he would not run for U.S. Senate. He had planned to hold a campaign kick-off on Thursday of this week.

Merrill is scheduled to make at least two appearances in Dothan next month.

