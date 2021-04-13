Advertisement

AG mum on Merrill investigation

Merrill’s lover claims Merrill used his state issued SUV and cell phone to carry out their scandalous affair.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in this February 16, 2021 photo.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in this February 16, 2021 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Democratic Party is calling for an ethics investigation into Secretary of State John Merrill. In a statement, the party demands that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall determine whether Merrill has violated state ethics laws.

There has been speculation that an investigation into Merrill may have already begun, but Marshall’s office won’t confirm those rumors.

“The Attorney General’s Office does not comment on the possibility of investigations,” spokesperson Mike Lewis said in response to a question from News 4.

Merrill admitted last week that he lied about an extra marital affair before learning of audio recordings made by his mistress. When confronted with those recordings, Merrill admitted infidelity.

“”We’ve been clear, John Merrill’s personal life is just that – personal. But what is not personal is access to state resources like a state vehicle, state cell phone,” Democratic Party Executive Director Wade Perry said in a statement on Monday.

Merrill’s lover, 44-year-old Cesaire McPherson, claims Merrill used his state issued SUV and cell phone to carry out their scandalous affair.

Marshall has authority to investigate ethics violations, even in cases that have not previously been considered by the Alabama Ethics Commission.

“The Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Division has a team of highly-qualified investigators who work independently of the Ethics Commission,” Lewis said in his statement.

After admitting his affair to AL.com, Merrill announced he would not run for U.S. Senate. He had planned to hold a campaign kick-off on Thursday of this week.

Merrill is scheduled to make at least two appearances in Dothan next month.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
Geneva Missing: Grantham
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County
Donovan Jamirr Franklin - Rape 1st Degree and Two Counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.
Dothan police arrest student for rape at Dothan High
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
Geneva
Geneva County Community Church Food Pantry - WTVY
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims in southeast Alabama
Gov. Ivey awards grant money to help Southeast Alabama abuse victims
Holmes County body identified
Law enforcement confirm identity of body found in Holmes County - WTVY
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year. On Tuesday, volunteers...
Geneva County Community Church Mobile Food Pantry celebrates one year