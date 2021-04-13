A summer like day across the area

SYNOPSIS – A hot day ahead, temperatures this afternoon will make it up into the upper 80s for the first time this year. A chance of rain will move in tomorrow ahead of a weak cold front no severe weather is expected. The chance of rain sticks around through the weekend, but temperatures stay nice in the lower to middle 70s to finish out the week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds Light SW

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy chance of rain. High near 79°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: AM showers, partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 74° 40%

FRI: Mostly cloudy showers late. Low: 53° High: 71° 30%

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 74° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy showers early. Low: 53° High: 75° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 71°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 74°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 71°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

