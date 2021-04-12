UAB nurse uses photography to tell story of COVID-19 frontlines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the early days of the pandemic, as hospitals tightened restrictions on visitors, one UAB nurse, planted on the frontline of the fight against the virus, used her camera to provide a intimate look at the health crises that strained the country.

When UAB’s Director of Nursing Services Amanda Chambers said because she’s a nurse, when she began taking photos inside the COVID-19 intensive care units, she didn’t get in the way and knew exactly what powerful moments to capture.

Chambers says she wants everyone to see the hard and challenging work inside hospital walls.

“I think over everything, healthcare is something that touches every single one of us. I would think that probably there is nobody out there that hasn’t been touched by a healthcare professional at some point in time and that we will always be there.”

Chambers’ photos have been featured nationally and shared across the globe.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/12/uab-nurse-uses-photography-tell-story-covid-frontlines/

