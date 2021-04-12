Advertisement

UAB nurse uses photography to tell story of COVID-19 frontlines

UAB nurse uses photography to tell story of COVID-19 frontlines
UAB nurse uses photography to tell story of COVID-19 frontlines(WBRC Staff)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the early days of the pandemic, as hospitals tightened restrictions on visitors, one UAB nurse, planted on the frontline of the fight against the virus, used her camera to provide a intimate look at the health crises that strained the country.

When UAB’s Director of Nursing Services Amanda Chambers said because she’s a nurse, when she began taking photos inside the COVID-19 intensive care units, she didn’t get in the way and knew exactly what powerful moments to capture.

Chambers says she wants everyone to see the hard and challenging work inside hospital walls.

“I think over everything, healthcare is something that touches every single one of us. I would think that probably there is nobody out there that hasn’t been touched by a healthcare professional at some point in time and that we will always be there.”

Chambers’ photos have been featured nationally and shared across the globe.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/12/uab-nurse-uses-photography-tell-story-covid-frontlines/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment
By the end of the week, half of all U.S. adults will be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Tweaked COVID vaccines in testing aim to fend off variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci says breakthrough COVID-19 infections happen because no vaccine is 100%.
Fauci: Variants are wild card for vaccines