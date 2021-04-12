Advertisement

Troy Football’s T-Day

Trojans finish out camp with spring game.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans wrapped up spring camp with their annual T-Day game.

Team Cardinal took the dub in this one 21-7.

Now, the Trojans turn their attention to the 2021 season.

Game one is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, against Southern in The Vet.

