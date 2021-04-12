Advertisement

Teen, 13, on spring break saves toddler from drowning in resort pool

By WESH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A 13-year-old girl from New Mexico is getting a lot of praise for saving a 3-year-old girl from drowning while she was vacationing in Florida.

Kaydence Henslee, 13, and her family were on a spring break trip in Orlando, Florida, in March when the teenager spotted a 3-year-old girl face down and motionless in the deep end of the resort’s pool.

“So, I just jumped in, grabbed her and pulled her out. People gave her CPR, and we called 911,” Kaydence said.

Kaydence Henslee, 13, (far right) and her family were on a spring break trip when she rescued a...
Kaydence Henslee, 13, (far right) and her family were on a spring break trip when she rescued a 3-year-old girl, whom she spotted face down and motionless in the deep end of the resort’s pool.(Source: Henslee Family, WESH via CNN)

Thankfully, the toddler recovered, and she and her family are safely back in Missouri. Her mother said, according to her daughter’s doctors, if Kaydence had not gotten into the pool and rescued the girl as quickly as she did, the outcome might have been different.

Matt Henslee, Kaydence’s father and a minister, heaped praise on his daughter.

“I believe he had her exactly where she needed to be at just the right time and gave her the bravery and the confidence and the instincts to jump in without really thinking,” he said. “She doesn’t think she’s as much of a hero as just doing the right thing at the right time. Of course, I told her that Captain America would say that’s what heroes do.”

The two families are now connected, sharing Easter pictures and birthday presents. The incident happened less than two weeks before the rescued toddler’s birthday.

“We’re just thankful that they’ll get to celebrate, just as they celebrated Easter, and they get to have a birthday today and every other holiday. That’s a real blessing,” Matt Henslee said.

Kaydence is pursuing CPR training after the incident.

“She said, ‘Next time, I don’t have to worry about finding somebody else. I can just do it myself,’” her father said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty
Defense was the storyline of Saturday’s Pepsi Spring Game at Legion Field, as the White team...
UAB football says goodbye to Legion Field as Blazers play final game
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Man confesses to cold case Dothan murder but...

Latest News

Georgia’s signature sweet onions may be a little smaller and a little more expensive this year.
Farmer: Vidalia onions could be smaller, a bit pricier
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Alarming amount of patients developing diabetes after COVID-19
Alarming amount of patients developing diabetes after COVID-19
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother