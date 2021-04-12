Advertisement

Seminole Co. family pick up the pieces after storm-damaged home

Seminole Co. family pick up the pieces after storm-damaged home(Avery Jacobs WALB)
By Avery Jacobs WALB
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON CITY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday’s storm left behind damage in Seminole County.

Emergency Management officials tell us it happened in Iron City.

Weather conditions too over the entire area, more specifically a family’s home.

EMA officials said it happened early Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

They also said that the family that owns the home was notified and was able to get their personal items out.

The family said that they were sitting in the living room and suddenly heard a loud bang and that’s when they moved just in time before the house was damaged.

Bricks around the back of the home came out of the wall. The roof also lifted up, nearly being snatched off.

But they weren’t the only ones. Other homes also experience minor damage to their roof and experienced water leaks.

WALB’s Avery Jacobs spoke to the family and they did not want to be on camera but said that they are currently living with their daughter until they hear more.

