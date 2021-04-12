SEACT members bringing downtown murals to life through tour

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SEACT’s Drama Club is known for its performances and plays. Coming in a little less than two weeks, the club will bring to life the stories of Dothan’s murals.

It’s called the “Dramatic Storytelling Walking Tour.”

The free tour is scheduled for Saturday, April 24th. There are several slots open for registration.

The tour includes a character tour guide, who will take participants along a stroll downtown, where the actors will present the stories of five murals located on buildings in downtown.

“The students seem really excited to be able to share their town with people that may be new to the area, or may have lived here a long time but have no idea why there’s a turpentine mural here in Dothan. So they’re excited to be able to tell a little bit of the history but also their take on the history as well,” said Brook Phillips, program coordinator of SEACT’s Drama Club.

Registration for the tour is required. Click here to register.

