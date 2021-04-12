Advertisement

SEACT members bringing downtown murals to life through tour

mural walking tour
mural walking tour(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SEACT’s Drama Club is known for its performances and plays. Coming in a little less than two weeks, the club will bring to life the stories of Dothan’s murals.

It’s called the “Dramatic Storytelling Walking Tour.”

The free tour is scheduled for Saturday, April 24th. There are several slots open for registration.

The tour includes a character tour guide, who will take participants along a stroll downtown, where the actors will present the stories of five murals located on buildings in downtown.

“The students seem really excited to be able to share their town with people that may be new to the area, or may have lived here a long time but have no idea why there’s a turpentine mural here in Dothan. So they’re excited to be able to tell a little bit of the history but also their take on the history as well,” said Brook Phillips, program coordinator of SEACT’s Drama Club.

Registration for the tour is required. Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Lawsuit filed against vet charged with abusing couple’s cat
An Ozark couple has filed a lawsuit against a veterinarian charged with abusing their cat.
Lawsuit filed in cat cruelty charges case
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Attorney: Threats made in vet cat abuse case
Photo of cat allegedly abused by Ozark veterinarian Tim Logan from April 12, 2021.
Animal cruelty threats
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball