Rodney Smith Jr., Alabama’s lawn mowing man, raising awareness on childhood cancer

Rodney Smith Jr., Alabama's lawn mowing man, raising awareness on childhood cancer
By Kelsey Duncan WAFF
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An iconic Huntsville man is shining a light on childhood cancer in American. An estimated 15,780 children in the U.S. children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer, according to America Childhood Cancer Organization.

Rodney Smith Jr. has been a positive light throughout the community for years, after legally moving to the U.S. from Bermuda. Smith said he will mow the lawn of one family who has a child experiencing childhood cancer in each state.

“After mowing I will interview the family about their child and the form of cancer they have,” said Smith.

He desires to bring awareness to the different types of cancers affecting children.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/04/10/rodney-smith-jr-alabamas-lawn-mowing-man-raising-awareness-childhood-cancer/

