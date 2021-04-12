Police: Man charged after fire intentionally set in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested after Opp police say he intentionally set fire to a home with people inside.

Opp police say the 23-year-old, who has not been identified by name, is charged with first-degree arson related to a fire that was set Friday morning in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Police say firefighters and officers were called to the residence after someone reported that a bedroom had been set on fire. When police arrived, the suspect was found walking away from the residence.

Police say the suspect was detained and taken in for questioning. Detectives later determined that the suspect set the fire intentionally while others were inside the home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/12/police-man-charged-after-fire-intentionally-set-opp/

